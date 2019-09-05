Justin Timberlake to Star as an Ex-Convict in Upcoming Drama 'Palmer'

Justin Timberlake is going to be showing off his dramatic acting chops once again.

While the Man of the Woods artist has taken a somewhat lengthy hiatus from appearing on the big screen, it looks like he's gearing up for his cinematic comeback.

Timberlake has been tapped to star in director Fisher Stevens’ upcoming drama, Palmer, SK Global announced on Thursday.

Penned by screenwriter Cheryl Guerriero, the film tells the story of a college football superstar named Eddie Palmer (played by Timberlake), who ends up doing a stint in prison.

After getting out and returning home, Palmer attempts to get his life in order and right his ship, but faces an unexpected obstacle when he becomes the ward to a young child who's been abandoned by his mom.

The film appeared on the 2016 Blacklist -- the famous annual industry survey of Hollywood insiders and execs that compiles the "most liked" unproduced screenplays currently circulating among producers and production companies.

Principal photography is slated to kick off Nov. 4.

As for Timberlake, this would be a return to the drama genre, for which he's received a great deal of acclaim during his career with standout performances in films like Alpha Dog, The Social Network and Inside Llewyn Davis, among others.

Timberlake last starred in the 2017 Woody Allen drama Wonder Wheel, which came almost four years after his last dramatic role in the crime thriller Runner Runner, opposite Ben Affleck, in 2013. Timberlake recently wrapped production on the animated family comedy Trolls World Tour -- a sequel to 2016's Trolls -- in which he voices one of the lead characters.

For more Timberlake news, check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Timberlake Hits the Studio With Lizzo -- Is a Collab on the Way?

Justin Timberlake Receives Honorary Doctorate from Berklee: 'I'm a Doctor!'

Justin Timberlake and Son Silas Are the Cutest in Rare Public Appearance

Related Gallery