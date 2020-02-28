Justin Timberlake is sharing his opinion on a controversial topic. The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share videos of himself chowing down on Girl Scout cookies.

In the first clip, Timberlake holds up a Samoa cookie and declares, "This one is for the Girl Scouts of America. We support you." After tasting the treat he exclaims, "Oh, do we support you!"

The second clip is when the controversy comes in, with Timberlake suggesting that "maybe we should start a survey."

"I know that everybody automatically thinks about Thin Mints when they think of Girl Scout cookies," Timberlake reasons, before someone off camera chimes in, "I truly think Thin Mints are overrated."

"You're overrated!" another off-camera person yells.

"See what I'm saying?" Timberlake quips. "This is a very contentious subject."

While Timberlake stayed firmly in the Team Samoas camp due to his love for coconut, he left it up to his Instagram followers to reach the final verdict.

"Samoas vs Thin Mints... FOOD FOR THOUGHT. Double tap for DOUBLE SAMOAS. Comment for Thin Mints," he instructed in the caption.

As of Friday morning, the post has more than half a million likes and nearly 14,000 comments, indicating that Samoas may be the reigning favorite.

Unlike Timberlake, Jason Momoa's favorite type of Girl Scout cookies are Trefoils. When ET spoke to the actor last year, he reacted to one Girl Scout using his name and photos to retrofit her Samoas cookies to be "Momoas," in honor of the Aquaman star.

"I love Girl Scout cookies, I was waiting to get some free ones. I’d love some," he said. "I want the shortbread -- and then you put those in the freezer and that’s the best way."

"I just want my shortbread cookies!" the movie star added, while his wife, Lisa Bonet, joked, "I think he just wants his cut."

Jennifer Garner is a celeb that loves Girl Scout cookies so much so she'll sell them! Check it out below!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner Selling Girl Scout Cookies Is the Best Thing We've Seen All Day This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet React to Girl Scout Using His Name to Help Sell Cookies (Exclusive)

Cardi B Shows Love to Girl Scout Who Created a Cookie-Themed 'Money' Remix

'This Is Us' Star Mackenzie Hancsicsak Dishes on Selling Girl Scout Cookies at the SAG Awards (Exclusive)

Related Gallery