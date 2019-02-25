Kacey Musgraves is getting a lot of love after her performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Monday.

The GRAMMY winner returned to her home state of Texas on Monday night for a live performance at the annual event, and the 30-year-old country crooner kicked off opening night with a beautiful cover of the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's 1992 hit, "Como La Flor."

Musgraves -- who flew out to Houston to perform one night after serving as a presenter at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood -- got a lot of support for her touching cover on social media, with fans showering the performance with praise.

Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, thanked Musgraves on Instagram, alongside a video of the singer belting the celebrated song.

"Awww this makes me wanna shed a tear! Takes me back," she wrote. "A Big Big Thank you @spaceykacey for the love at the Houston Rodeo tonite with that SELENA Y LOS DINOS Jam!"

Here's a look at how fans on Twitter reacted to the touching musical tribute.

earlier today I made a joke that I can’t wait for Kacey Musgraves’ Tejano album, and now here she is covering “Como La Flor” at her Houston show pic.twitter.com/usHTgqZeNa — Kevin O'Keeffe (@kevinpokeeffe) February 26, 2019

como la flor was insane kacey did THAT pic.twitter.com/qttmXMEmV8 — lexa misses kacey (@spaceycabello) February 26, 2019

MISS KACEY CANTANDO COMO LA FLOR DE SELENA!!! OMG MY QUEEN pic.twitter.com/melgmTS8E8 — 𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐞 (@hscutest) February 26, 2019

KACEY SINGING COMO LA FLOR BY SELENA. I DO NOT KNOW A BETTER PERSON pic.twitter.com/CoxP4tx93h — ً (@deadlyscIass) February 26, 2019

#update Part three of Kacey singing Como La Flor. Listen to the crowd roar for her and Queen Selena💗💗💗my heart is full #KaceyMusgravespic.twitter.com/QjquJhNnxQ — spaceekacey (@spaceekacey) February 26, 2019

Musgraves spoke with ET's Keltie Knight on Sunday at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, and she excitedly dished about performing Selena's song at the Houston Rodeo.

"I'm about to go to Texas and open the Houston Rodeo, and in my home state that's a big deal," she shared. "That was where Selena had her last concert. My whole family will be there, that's gonna be really fun."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kacey Musgraves Is Picture Perfect in Pink Tulle Gown at 2019 Oscars

Leslie Grace on Headlining Selena Quintanilla’s Fiesta de la Flor Festival (Exclusive)

Selena Quintanilla Series Coming to Netflix -- See the Announcement

Related Gallery