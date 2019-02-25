Kacey Musgraves Covers Selena Quintanilla-Pérez at Houston Rodeo -- and Twitter Is Here for It!
Kacey Musgraves is getting a lot of love after her performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Monday.
The GRAMMY winner returned to her home state of Texas on Monday night for a live performance at the annual event, and the 30-year-old country crooner kicked off opening night with a beautiful cover of the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's 1992 hit, "Como La Flor."
Musgraves -- who flew out to Houston to perform one night after serving as a presenter at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood -- got a lot of support for her touching cover on social media, with fans showering the performance with praise.
Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, thanked Musgraves on Instagram, alongside a video of the singer belting the celebrated song.
"Awww this makes me wanna shed a tear! Takes me back," she wrote. "A Big Big Thank you @spaceykacey for the love at the Houston Rodeo tonite with that SELENA Y LOS DINOS Jam!"
Here's a look at how fans on Twitter reacted to the touching musical tribute.
Musgraves spoke with ET's Keltie Knight on Sunday at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, and she excitedly dished about performing Selena's song at the Houston Rodeo.
"I'm about to go to Texas and open the Houston Rodeo, and in my home state that's a big deal," she shared. "That was where Selena had her last concert. My whole family will be there, that's gonna be really fun."
