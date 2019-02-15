Get your tickets!

Selena Quintanilla’s Fiesta de la Flor festival is back with Leslie Grace headlining the annual event that commemorates the late Tejano singer in Corpus Christi, Texas.



“I feel so incredibly honored to be headlining on this beautiful, celebratory night,” Grace told ET ahead of the announcement on Friday. “I’m ecstatic to be surrounded by people who celebrate and keep Selena’s memory alive. It’s going to be such a special night for all of us.”



The two-day celebration will take place on April 12-13. ET also spoke with Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s older sister, about the special event.

“This year marks the five-year anniversary of Fiesta de la Flor. The best thing about this festival is the energy and love that the fans bring,” she told ET exclusively. “The festival is about honoring and celebrating Selena’s life, but its also about celebrating our Latin culture.”

“I’m excited about having Leslie Grace at this year's festival 'cause she really embodies that Latin artist who can sing not just Bachata, but Latin Pop, R&B and soul. It's a great mix and something different musically that we don't get enough of here in South Texas,” Quintanilla added. “I also know Leslie is a fan of my sister and our music and I know she feels a special connection.”



Grace says headlining the festival is a “huge responsibility” but has a few surprises up her sleeve with special guests to make it a “memorable night.”

“Selena was so exemplary of a young, Latin-American woman with limitless dreams, who carried herself with so much grace at all times,” Grace said about her music idol. “Headlining Fiesta de la Flor will be such a full circle moment for me because, in a way, I’ll be able to officially say thank you for showing me and so many like me that our dreams are valid and worth fighting for by simply being who she was.”

Last year the festival featured a performance by Becky G, a silent disco, panels and a makeup tutorial by YouTube star Desi Perkins.

For more information on Fiesta de la Flor, click here.

Reporting by Deidre Behar.

