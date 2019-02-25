Kacey Musgraves is getting a lot of love for her performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Monday.

The GRAMMY winner returned to her home state of Texas on Monday night for a live performance at the annual event, and the 30-year-old country songstress kicked off opening night with a beautiful cover of the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's 1992 hit "Como La Flor."

Musgraves -- who flew out to Houston to perform one night after serving as a presenter at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood -- got a lot of support for her touching cover on social media, with fans showering the performance with praise.

Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, thanked Musgraves on Instagram, alongside a video of the singer belting the celebrated song.

"Awww this makes me wanna shed a tear! Takes me back," she wrote. "A Big Big Thank you @spaceykacey for the love at the Houston Rodeo tonite with that SELENA Y LOS DINOS Jam!"

Here's a look at how fans on Twitter reacted to the touching musical tribute.

earlier today I made a joke that I can’t wait for Kacey Musgraves’ Tejano album, and now here she is covering “Como La Flor” at her Houston show pic.twitter.com/usHTgqZeNa — Kevin O'Keeffe (@kevinpokeeffe) February 26, 2019

como la flor was insane kacey did THAT pic.twitter.com/qttmXMEmV8 — lexa misses kacey (@spaceycabello) February 26, 2019

MISS KACEY CANTANDO COMO LA FLOR DE SELENA!!! OMG MY QUEEN pic.twitter.com/melgmTS8E8 — 𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐞 (@hscutest) February 26, 2019

KACEY SINGING COMO LA FLOR BY SELENA. I DO NOT KNOW A BETTER PERSON pic.twitter.com/CoxP4tx93h — ً (@deadlyscIass) February 26, 2019

#update Part three of Kacey singing Como La Flor. Listen to the crowd roar for her and Queen Selena💗💗💗my heart is full #KaceyMusgravespic.twitter.com/QjquJhNnxQ — spaceekacey (@spaceekacey) February 26, 2019

Musgraves spoke with ET's Keltie Knight on Sunday at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, and she excitedly dished about performing Selena's song at the Houston Rodeo.

"I'm about to go to Texas and open the Houston Rodeo, and in my home state that's a big deal," she shared. "That was where Selena had her last concert. My whole family will be there, that's gonna be really fun."

