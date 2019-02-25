Kacey Musgraves Covers Selena's ‘Como La Flor’ at the Houston Rodeo & Twitter Is Here for It!
Kacey Musgraves is getting a lot of love for her performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Monday.
The GRAMMY winner returned to her home state of Texas on Monday night for a live performance at the annual event, and the 30-year-old country songstress kicked off opening night with a beautiful cover of the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's 1992 hit "Como La Flor."
Musgraves -- who flew out to Houston to perform one night after serving as a presenter at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood -- got a lot of support for her touching cover on social media, with fans showering the performance with praise.
Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, thanked Musgraves on Instagram, alongside a video of the singer belting the celebrated song.
"Awww this makes me wanna shed a tear! Takes me back," she wrote. "A Big Big Thank you @spaceykacey for the love at the Houston Rodeo tonite with that SELENA Y LOS DINOS Jam!"
Here's a look at how fans on Twitter reacted to the touching musical tribute.
Musgraves spoke with ET's Keltie Knight on Sunday at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, and she excitedly dished about performing Selena's song at the Houston Rodeo.
"I'm about to go to Texas and open the Houston Rodeo, and in my home state that's a big deal," she shared. "That was where Selena had her last concert. My whole family will be there, that's gonna be really fun."
