Kacey Musgraves is not here for haters!

Earlier this week, a Twitter troll took to the platform to write a rude message to the 31-year-old country singer and she replied in an incredible way. "I liked your music but your personality seems sh**ty," the person wrote.

Musgraves decided to take a sarcastic stance in reply, quipping back, "it is," before making the tweet the pinned message on her page.

it is https://t.co/lvNCPG8Epj — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 25, 2019

When she's not busy taking down trolls, Musgraves has filled her time as of late by promoting her new Amazon Prime Video Christmas special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.

"It was on the tour bus about a year ago I was sitting there hanging out with my band leader, Kyle... [We] kind of had this high-def moment where we were like, 'What if we took my old Christmas album that I made a few years ago... [and] we brought it to life... [in an] old school sort of TV special with comedy, visually stimulating sets, but make it about the music?'" Musgraves told ET of how the idea for the special started. "It turned into a reality."

"It was really fun but it was challenging at times," she added of the making of the special. "I was on my feet in heels dancing... In the middle of it, I was like, 'What the f**k did I sign up for? This is kinda insane.'"

As for her favorite parts of the show, Musgraves pointed to "the comedy bits" as well as one very special cameo -- her grandmother.

"Let's not forget my nana, like my actual grandma, makes an appearance," she said. "She's the biggest star of the whole damn show."

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show debuts Nov. 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

