Kacey Musgraves Pokes Fun at Her 'SNL' Wardrobe Mishap

Kacey Musgraves has clips to spare!

After two show-stopping performances on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, the "Follow Your Arrow" singer, 35, shared her embarrassment as one fan inadvertently pointed out a wardrobe snafu.

When one person shared a photo of Musgraves and SNL host Sydney Sweeney on stage together at the end of the night, the singer quoted the photo and shared that a light blue clip holding back her hair was not meant to be there at all.

"I just want someone to look at me the way Sydney Sweeney looks at Kacey Musgraves," a fan wrote in a tweet, prompting the GRAMMY winner to hilariously respond, "The clip. I forgot to remove the clip."

Below her tweet, Musgraves' fans not only celebrated the "accidental" style move but applauded her for pulling it off so flawlessly that it looked like it was intentional.

"An accidental fashion choice I eat up though," responded one X user.

"well at least it matches your dress!!" wrote another.

"the hair clip realizing it’s making its live national television debut," a third shared, attaching a GIF of a stunned Elizabeth Debicki winning the 2024 SAG Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

On Saturday, Musgraves performed two songs from her upcoming album, Deeper Well, which is set to release on March 15.

Her more recent release, "Too Good to Be True," was the second song played during the night, while she also performed "Deeper Well," which she dropped on Feb. 8. That same day, she announced that her first album in over two years will soon be releasing.

"It’s a collection of songs I hold very dear to my heart. I hope it makes a home in all of your hearts, too," she wrote at the time.

