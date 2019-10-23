Fate stepped in for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick.

The now-couple met last year as he made an appearance on her podcast, Off the Vine, but as Bristowe revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, they both almost canceled on each other.

"EMOTIONAL ALERT. On this day last year.... I walked into a studio in Seattle to podcast with Jason and Olivia [Caridi]," the former Bachelorette began her post. "I almost canceled because I had been bawling my eyes out in an Uber, going through some crap, and I was crying on FaceTime to my dad when he came in."

Though Bristowe and Tartick had never met, she remembers him immediately hugging her, and telling her he also cried at a charity event he just came from. "He looked at me and said, 'let’s have a soft Tuesday together,'" she wrote. "He almost canceled as well because he had an eye infection. He brought a nice bottle of wine, and I had asked Olivia to join me for the podcast because I thought I would need someone to help keep the energy up, since I was so sad. But If you spend two seconds with Jason you realize his energy is electric and you can’t help but be in a good mood."

"My day had changed. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I thought of Jason as a friend, and wanted him to be the bachelor. He actually helped me through a hard time. I just wanted him to be happy. J, I met you 365 days ago and from what felt like was a goofy friendship, turned into a beautiful love story. Thank you for always lifting me up, being my rock, and thank you for stepping foot into that studio with your Cyclopes eye. You’re my Lobster."

Bristowe announced her split from fiance Shawn Booth last November, though they had actually broken up months earlier. Tartick and Bristowe went on their first date together in January; they've since moved in together and adopted a dog. While speaking with ET in June, the couple revealed they've spoken about engagement and even having kids together.

"That's why we moved in together, because we were just so ready to take the next step. We just have, again, the confidence in our relationship to take the next step, where now [engagement is] naturally something we talk about anyways," Bristowe said.

"I want two dogs, three kids," Tartick added.

"I mean, I'm fine with one or two," Bristowe shared. "I used to want five [kids], but now I'm like, 'OK, I'm turning 34 tomorrow, and I'm like, 'You know what? One would be great!'"

