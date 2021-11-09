Kal Penn would love to have Cardi B officiate his wedding, but he and his fiancé, Josh, need to set the date first!

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor and former associate director of the White House Office of Public Liaison recalled his Twitter exchange with the rapper when she agreed to serve as his wedding officiant after he mentioned seeing her on his flight. When host Jimmy Kimmel asked for an update, Penn shared that's he hopeful Cardi can serve as officiant, but there's still a lot of planning to be done before it happens.

"If we do have an Indian wedding, Indian weddings can be 10 days long, right? So I would imagine if she has time in her schedule, it'll be the day she officiates and then nine days of aunties asking her about her lyrics," Penn joked.

But he clarified that Cardi wouldn't actually have to stay the full 10 days, noting, "We need 10 minutes of her time."

On Nov. 3, the actor tweeted that he saw the "Up" rapper on a flight to Los Angeles. "I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands," he wrote.

Never one to miss an opportunity to make a new friend, Cardi responded to Kal, making him an offer he couldn't refuse. "First, why didn't you say hi! Second, I'm licensed to do that sooo……. let me know," she tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, Kal was totally down with the idea, telling the rapper that she is "the best." "Was gonna say hi but didn't want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on)," he wrote. "But holy sh*t let's do it! We're down if you're down!"

"I'm down I'll get my suit," she wrote back.

Kal shared the news of his engagement and the story of his 11-year relationship with Josh in his new memoir, You Can't Be Serious. In an interview with People, the 44-year-old actor explained his decision to share their relationship with the world, marking the first time he's spoken publicly about his love life.

"I've always been very public with everybody I've personally interacted with. Whether it's somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we're talking to friends," he told the outlet. "I'm really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I'm closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don't love attention and shy away from the limelight."