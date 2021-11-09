Kal Penn Gives Update on Cardi B Officiating His Wedding: 'We Need 10 Minutes of Her Time'
Kal Penn Responds to Cardi B’s Offer to Officiate His Wedding Ce…
James Michael Tyler, Gunther on ‘Friends,’ Dead at 59
Adele Plays First Listen of 'Easy On Me' From New Album
How ‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Thinks Fans Will React to Final Seas…
'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…
'House of Gucci' Trailer No. 2
Daniela Ruah Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘NCIS: LA’ (Exclu…
Details on ‘The Talk’s Pop Star-Inspired Halloween Looks (Exclus…
Katee Sackhoff and Terry O'Quinn Have a Tense Conversation in Ne…
Here's Your First Look at Kevin Durant's Apple TV Plus Series 'S…
Will Smith Admits to His Family He Once Considered Suicide
Why JAY-Z Wanted to Bring an All-Black Western to the Screen (Ex…
‘Young and the Restless’: Inside Amelia and Richard’s Wedding Ep…
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Laugh at Teenage Throwbacks of Themse…
Here's Your First Look at Lifetime's 'The Fight That Never Ends'…
Malin Akerman Reflects on ‘Heartbreak Kid’ 15 Years Later (Exclu…
Kate Beckinsale on New Crime-Comedy ‘Guilty Party’ and Her Daugh…
Zonnique Keeps it Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (E…
Stacey Dash Details Her Addiction and Past Traumas
Kal Penn would love to have Cardi B officiate his wedding, but he and his fiancé, Josh, need to set the date first!
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor and former associate director of the White House Office of Public Liaison recalled his Twitter exchange with the rapper when she agreed to serve as his wedding officiant after he mentioned seeing her on his flight. When host Jimmy Kimmel asked for an update, Penn shared that's he hopeful Cardi can serve as officiant, but there's still a lot of planning to be done before it happens.
"If we do have an Indian wedding, Indian weddings can be 10 days long, right? So I would imagine if she has time in her schedule, it'll be the day she officiates and then nine days of aunties asking her about her lyrics," Penn joked.
But he clarified that Cardi wouldn't actually have to stay the full 10 days, noting, "We need 10 minutes of her time."
On Nov. 3, the actor tweeted that he saw the "Up" rapper on a flight to Los Angeles. "I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands," he wrote.
Never one to miss an opportunity to make a new friend, Cardi responded to Kal, making him an offer he couldn't refuse. "First, why didn't you say hi! Second, I'm licensed to do that sooo……. let me know," she tweeted.
Unsurprisingly, Kal was totally down with the idea, telling the rapper that she is "the best." "Was gonna say hi but didn't want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on)," he wrote. "But holy sh*t let's do it! We're down if you're down!"
"I'm down I'll get my suit," she wrote back.
Kal shared the news of his engagement and the story of his 11-year relationship with Josh in his new memoir, You Can't Be Serious. In an interview with People, the 44-year-old actor explained his decision to share their relationship with the world, marking the first time he's spoken publicly about his love life.
"I've always been very public with everybody I've personally interacted with. Whether it's somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we're talking to friends," he told the outlet. "I'm really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I'm closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don't love attention and shy away from the limelight."
As for Cardi's claim to being an officiant, that's 100 percent true. The 2021 American Music Awards host earned her license in a Cardi Tries episode in which the musician officiated a wedding for a same-sex couple on National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11, which also happens to be Cardi's birthday). Raven's Homeactress Raven-Symoné served as the ring bearer during the ceremony.
Here's hoping this sweet Twitter moment becomes a reality!
RELATED CONTENT
Kal Pen Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Josh
Penn Badgley on If Cardi B Will Be on 'You' Season 4
Kal Penn on the Importance of Voting and New Election-Themed Special