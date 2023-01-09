Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Have Epic Baby Shower Complete With Drone Show
Tom Pelphrey Cradles Kaley Cuoco's Baby Bump in New Pregnancy Sn…
Why Kenya Moore Calls a 'Housewives' Trip Harder Than 'Special F…
How Allison Holker Is Keeping tWitch's Spirit Alive for Their Ki…
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls Janelle Separation 'Stupid' (Exclusiv…
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Revelations: William and Kate Watched Meg…
Tristan Thompson's Mom Dead After Reported Heart Attack
Shawn Mendes Reflects on Decade of Fame, Break From Touring and …
Buffalo Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin Reportedly Awake and Holding …
Jeremy Renner Gives Fans Update From Hospital Bed After Snow Plo…
Prince Harry’s Memoir Leaves Prince William ‘Privately Seething’…
Damar Hamlin Shares Message of Love and Thanks Fans for Support …
Prince Harry Claims Prince William Physically Attacked Him in Up…
ABC News’ Dax Tejera's Wife Accused of Endangering Their Kids on…
Cameron Diaz Turns 50! Watch ET’s First Interview With the Actre…
‘Love Is Blind’: Jessica Batten on Her ‘Embarrassing’ Moment Dur…
Lisa Rinna Says Things With Kathy Hilton Are ‘All Good’ Followin…
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Gush Over Al Roker's 'Today' Retu…
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big for their baby! The sweet couple shared photos from their glamorous baby shower over the weekend. The blowout event took place under a large tent and featured live music, multiple personalized cakes, beautiful floral arrangements, and even a drone show.
"Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment," 37-year-old Cuoco captioned photos from the event on her Instagram. "Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives."
The mom-to-be wore a hot pink mini-dress in honor of her baby girl and shared photos kissing her boyfriend, Ozark star Pelphrey, in front of a giant balloon sign that read "Baby Pelphrey."
There were also nods to Cuoco's equestrian side with a horse statue on one cake and the drone show featuring a female jockey leaping over a hurdle. Cuoco later shared that the drone show was comprised of 400 drones, creating different images in the sky.
Cuoco and Pelphrey first shared they were expecting a baby girl in October 2022. At the time the Flight Attendant star wrote, "Beyond blessed and over the moon," about her baby news.
RELATED CONTENT:
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Reveals How Tom Pelphrey Is 'Already in Dad Mode'
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Maternity Pics: See Tom Pelphrey Kiss Her Bump
Jim Parsons Says Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom