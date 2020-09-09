Kaley Cuoco is explaining her reasons for wearing a mask amid COVID-19. The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself working out.

In the clip, Cuoco, wearing athletic shorts, a sports bra and a mask impressively jumps rope.

"My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine!" she captioned her post. "All you need is 20 mins, a jump rope, and good music!"

While many took to the comments section to applaud Cuoco's athleticism, others criticized the former Big Bang Theory star for sporting a mask during her workout.

In response to her critics, Cuoco posted a comment on the video to explain why she felt the need to cover up her nose and mouth.

"For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was. I also wear a mask when I’m outside around others," she wrote. "I’m protecting myself and everyone around me. That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing."

Cuoco isn't the only CBS star in support of face coverings. Young Sheldon actress Annie Potts shared with ET how she's been making masks from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Check out the exclusive interview below.

