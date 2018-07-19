Kaley Cuoco Hits the Gym for a 'Badass' One-Armed Workout 2 Weeks After Shoulder Surgery

Kaley Cuoco is ready to get back at it!

The Big Bang Theorystar took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday morning to share an update with fans, two weeks after undergoing an operation on her shoulder.

"You guys, I’m two weeks past my surgery. I wish Karl was here to help me fix my hair,” she joked, referencing the hilarious videos she posted with husband Karl Cook helping her soon after her surgery. “In other news, I’m able to kind of do more now but I still can’t get my arm up to do my hair and makeup -- if you couldn’t tell.”

The 32-year-old actress went on to note that because of her limited mobility, she hasn't tweezed her eyebrows in weeks -- but she was ready to get back out there and hit the gym. "I can't just sit around anymore," she explained, adding that she has a team of professionals there to help her through a one-armed workout.

Cuoco then shared several pics from her gym session. "All right, there you have it. No excuses. Injured or not, you can still have a badass workout," she told her fans. "I'm absolutely dead and ready to eat something. It was fricking awesome."

Cuoco underwent her shoulder surgery just five days after tying the knot with Cook, and later clarified that the operation was pre-scheduled after suffering an injury over a year ago.

"For everyone asking, because everyone's been so sweet and worried about me, this is a planned surgery I've had for over a year," she revealed on her Instagram Story. "I hurt it over a year ago, did not need immediate surgery. So, I brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. Right, babe?"

"Just brilliant, hun," added Karl.

See more in the video below.

