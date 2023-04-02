Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, told ET they are ready to make history at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday. The couple took home the Video Of The Year award, making them the first-ever married couple to win the prize.

"I mean of course it would be so special," Katelyn told ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of the win on the red carpet.

The couple hit the red carpet in coordinated white outfits they attributed to their shared stylist. "Tiffany, she's done it all," Katelyn said.

Kane hosted Sunday's ceremony alongside Kelsea Ballerini.

"Oh, I'm so ready, it's going be so much fun," he said. "There's going to be a lot of energy!" He teased four outfit changes for the evening, but added he wasn't sure if there would be any extra surprises during the night.

The couple will also take the stage during the ceremony with their nominated song, "One Mississippi."

"I feel ready," Katelyn said of the performance. "Kane's tour just started, so we've been singing it every night."

ET also caught up with the couple backstage after their big win.

"I couldn't ask for anything more," Katelyn said. "This is so special. And it's real. You know what I mean? Like we're singing a love song. But it's actually genuinely between two people that truly feel those things about each other. I mean, he is my whole life and our daughters' and I'm just so excited for our kids and it's special."

Kane said he still gets "butterflies" every time he sings the song.

"Every night I get to sing to her on tour, every time I see her it's like we we first met," he said. "I just get to see like, it's like butterflies again. You know, I love it every time."

