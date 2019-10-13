Musician Kenny Dixon, the longtime drummer for country singer Kane Brown, was killed on Saturday in a tragic car accident. He was 27.

Dixon's death left his family and friends reeling. The drummer's fiancee, Sarah Hendrick -- with whom he shared a young son, Levi -- took to Instagram to mourn her unimaginable loss.

"I’m at a loss of words. I don’t even know how to write this or ever thought I would have to," Hendrick wrote, along with a slideshow of family photos. "Kenny passed away last night in a car accident. I know I have to be strong for Levi and God is gonna pull us through this."

"We have a forever guardian angel watching above us now," she added. "Please keep Levi, my family, and Kenny’s family in your prayers."

Brown's band confirmed the news in a statement released to WSB-TV Atlanta on Sunday morning.

"It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident," the statement read. "Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning, and our hearts are with his fiancée Sarah, his son and everyone who knew and loved him.

"He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known," the statement concluded.

Brown himself shared his own emotional tribute to Dixon, sharing a black-and-white snapshot of the musician on the drums during a concert performance.

"Love you so much dude!!! You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy," Brown wrote.

"I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!" Brown added.

