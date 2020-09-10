News

Kardashian Family Is Not Ruling Out Future Shows After 'KUWTK' Ends

By Paige Gawley‍
The Kardashian family may not be off of TV for good. Following news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air its final season next year, a source tells ET that the family "isn't ruling out a show or shows in the future."

"Although they do plan to take some time off after KUWTK is done filming, if they are offered something that works for them and makes sense, they’d consider it," the source says, before revealing how the family's celeb status will influence their choices going forward.

"The family has become bigger than ever and moving forward, they can be selective in the work they do," the source says. "Also, their name pulls weight, and they can have control of their brand, which they weren’t able to do when they first signed on to do the show because no one knew them."

KUWTK producer Ryan Seacrest recently told ET that he and the Kardashians have yet to "cross the bridge" of a potential new show.

"I do know that the family is so grateful for having the opportunity at E! and having people ride along with them through relationships, and pregnancies, and separations, and breakups," Seacreast said. "I mean, it's pretty cool to see that they have been so vulnerable and open and people have ridden along."

While no new shows are known just yet, the source notes that all members of the famous family will "be busier than ever" after the final KUWTK season airs.

"All the kids will continue to focus on more ways to branch out once the show is done," the source says.

To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

News of KUWTK ending broke on Tuesday, after which a source told ET that it was a "mutual decision" to say goodbye to the reality series.

"There was no big reason why the family decided to end KUWTK; it was a mutual decision. The kids who started the show now have their own kids and it’s getting very hard to film all together or get enough footage separately," the source said. "The family is grateful for their time and is happy they have all of these memories filmed for the rest of their lives. The family wanted time to focus more on their family and future projects and the show is a major job that takes up a lot of time."

