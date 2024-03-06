Karol G is grateful to be alive and safe one week after her private jet was forced to make an emergency landing due to a fire in the cockpit.

Speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura from the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, the 33-year-old Colombian singer gave an update on how she is feeling after the Feb. 29 incident.

"I'm great, thank God," the Billboard Woman of the Year recipient told ET. "I am super happy my family is OK, I am OK, and everything's good."

The plane had taken off from Hollywood Burbank Airport late Thursday evening for an unknown destination before the pilot reported a fire in the cockpit and landed the aircraft at the Van Nuys Airport, a mere 15 miles away. ABC 7 Los Angeles shared aerial footage of the jet landing and the passengers deplaning and hugging in relief.

The scary incident has only made Karol G feel more grateful for the blessings in her life, including the recognition from Billboard as the Woman of the Year -- an award that has gone to icons like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish in previous years. The singer says that for that reason, the win means even more.

"I don't know. It feels so different -- I have to say that this one feels super different. Always super grateful of all the things I have achieved but this one especially is," she said. "It's about the fight, it's about how hard it's been, like the path. Not just my path, I think the path of every one woman that [is] right here right now. So to have that title name, it's a lot of responsibility, but I get it. I love to work and I love this."

And she means that. Even after the emergency plane landing, Karol G got right back to work on her Mañana Será Bonito Tour, flying to Guatemala City, Guatemala, for Friday and Saturday shows.

Getty Images

"I do this with a lot of passion, so tonight, I am enjoying the night and I'm super proud. I am super happy and I am super grateful," Karol G said.

The award also comes after another pivotal moment in the Latin singer's career. In February, she scored her first-ever GRAMMY Award for Best Música Urbana Album. Just one month before that, she also made her on-screen acting debut in Sofia Vergara's Griselda on Netflix.

Speaking with ET from the Miami premiere in January, Karol G said that in terms of her TV role, she was nervous and asked the creators for a smaller part than what she was given.

"I was like, 'Wait, this is my first time doing this and I think I'm gonna accept something less,'" she explained. "I [wanted] to start learning first."

Ultimately, it all worked out for the best and she said she decided to face the situation head-on and just use the role as a learning opportunity to guide her in future projects.

"I was a little sponge absorbing everything on the set and learning a lot from my other castmates and I'm super happy," she said. "I think everything is so beautiful. It came [out] so beautiful. I'm super excited for what the future brings."

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards will be available to watch on billboardwomeninmusic.com on March 7 at 5 p.m. PT.

