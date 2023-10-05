Kat Von D Gets Baptized One Year After Renouncing Witchcraft

Kat Von D is celebrating a personal milestone.

The 41-year-old tattoo artist and former makeup mogul revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she has gotten baptized. In the video shared on social media, fans can see the former Miami Ink and LA Ink star wearing a white baptismal robe as she is dipped backwards into a pool inside a church.

She captioned the post with a simple cross symbol.

The ceremony comes over a year since she took to Instagram in July 2022 to reveal she was parting ways with materials involving witchcraft, magic, and fortune-telling.

"I don’t know if any of you have been going through changes in your lives right now, but in the last few years I’ve come to some pretty meaningful realizations — many of them revolving around the fact that I got a lot of things wrong in my past. Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don’t align with who I am and who I want to be," she explained. "I've always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content? And the truth is, I just don’t want to invite any of these things into our family’s lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves."





She cautioned that "in no way is this post designed to put anyone down if you’re into this stuff, because I think we are all on our own journey, and I love everyone regardless of where they might be at."

"But right now," she added, "it’s never been more clear to me that there is a spiritual battle taking place, and I want to surround myself and my family with love and light. With that being said, I want to send extra love to everyone out there, and hope through some of these trying times, you are making meaningful changes in your life, too!"

Von D has been married to Rafael Reyes since 2018. The two welcomed a son named Leafar later that same year. In 2021, she announced their permanent move to Indiana and the closure of her Los Angeles tattoo parlor.

