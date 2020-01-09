Kate Beckinsale is speaking out after being spotted with Machine Gun Kelly.

After the 46-year-old actress was spotted attending the same Golden Globes after-party as the 29-year-old rapper -- and Page Six published photos of them leaving the event in the same car -- Beckinsale replied to an Instagram comment criticizing her choice of company. Beckinsale's ex, Pete Davidson, is good friends with Kelly.

"Machine gun Kelly Really?" the person commented. "I'm out!!! You are now infected."

"why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wild fires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were," Beckinsale replied. "and also please get a f**king life."

Kelly, likewise, seemed to deny that anything was happening between him and Beckinsale, writing on Twitter that he "woke up to false headlines."

woke up to false headlines — colson (@machinegunkelly) January 7, 2020

Beckinsale and Davidson were first linked last January and went on to have a PDA-filled relationship, which a source told ET, ended in April 2019.

"They’re still friendly but are not on romantic terms," the source said at the time.

While Beckinsale hasn't been linked to anyone as of late, Davidson, 26, has recently been spotted with 18-year-old Kaia Gerber.

Watch the video below for more on Beckinsale and Davidson's split.

