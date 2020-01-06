Machine Gun Kelly Spotted With Pal Pete Davidson's Ex Kate Beckinsale

Machine Gun Kelly was seen out with one of Pete Davidson's exes.

Following the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, both the 29-year-old rapper and Kate Beckinsale stepped out to attend InStyle and Warner Bros. after-party. The pair arrived separately to the event, with Beckinsale stunning in a Romona Keveža gown with bell sleeves and fluted skirt and Kelly opting for a black suit and white shirt, sans a tie.

Though they didn't pose together on the carpet or inside the party, Page Six published photos of the pair leaving the Chateau Marmont soiree in the same car.

Kelly took to his Instagram Story at 3:55 a.m. on Monday to reveal that he was locked out of his house. Just a few hours later, he tweeted, "i should've never went out tonight."

ET has reached out to reps for Kelly and Beckinsale.

Instagram

i should’ve never went out tonight. — colson (@machinegunkelly) January 6, 2020

Kelly and Beckinsale's sighting is of note because, during Netflix's Golden Globes after-party last January, an eyewitness told ET that Beckinsale, 46, and Davidson were being super flirty. Kelly, who's good friends with Davidson, was present for much of the former couple's chat at the event.

Beckinsale and Davidson went on to have a PDA-filled relationship, which, a source told ET, ended in April 2019.

"They’re still friendly but are not on romantic terms," the source said at the time.

While Beckinsale hasn't been linked to anyone as of late, Davidson, 26, has recently been spotted with 18-year-old Kaia Gerber.

Watch the video below for more on Beckinsale and Davidson's split.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Break Up (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Pete Davidson Leaves Comedy Show Before Performance Because of Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale Joke

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Not Dating But Still Friendly, Source Says

Kate Beckinsale Is Back on Instagram After Deleting All Her Pics Amid Pete Davidson Romance

Related Gallery