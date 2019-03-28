Kate Beckinsale is "back to business."

The Love & Friendship actress returned to Instagram on Thursday, less than a week after deleting all of her posts amid her whirlwind romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

"Back to business," 45-year-old Beckinsale wrote, quipping of the shrubbery behind her, "Also this is not a plant it is a painfully attached tail."

Prior to her brief social sabbatical, Beckinsale and Davidson had been getting a lot of attention over their recent public lip-locking moments. On Wednesday, a Los Angeles Times interview with the actress was published, giving a small peek into their relationship behind the PDA we all see online.

"I've never been in this position before -- never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief," she told the publication. "It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to."

As for her social presence, Beckinsale explained that it has been a good way for her fans to see the real her.

"If people dislike that persona, I really don't care. It’s actually accurate. I found it incredibly relieving to go, 'Oh, this is what my actual sensibility is like.' And whether people respond positively or negatively to that, that is what it is. And that’s been a largely positive experience," she shared. "If it became oppressive or upsetting, I would be very happy to let go of it. But so far, it's been rather a nice thing. A lot of fun."

Watch the video below for more on this romance!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

MORE ON THEIR ROMANCE

Kate Beckinsale Says Pete Davidson Comes With His 'Own Bag of Mischief'

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Have Dinner with Her Family -- See the Pic!

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Lock Lips After Attending 'Dirt' Premiere

Related Gallery