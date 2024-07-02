Kate Beckinsale is seeking humor during a difficult time.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, Beckinsale is seen in a high-rise apartment, pressing her bare butt against a window, mooning the iconic London department store Harvey Nichols.

In her heartfelt caption, Beckinsale explained that the lighthearted prank came after significant personal loss and distress. The 50-year-old actress shared that her cat, Clive, died last year and she had received the "horrific news" the morning after his death.

"The day after Clive died and I received some of the most horrific news I’ve ever received that next morning - sometimes there’s nothing for it but for your friend to show up as hard as possible and spend the evening making prank calls and mooning Harvey Nichols," Beckinsale wrote, adding, "because sometimes when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you’re sick is your own bottom."

Expressing gratitude to a friend, she ended her post, writing, "@nina_kate I'll never forget you jumping into the fire with me x."

In June 2023, Beckinsale shared the heartbreaking news of her cat's death with her Instagram followers. She had owned the feline for nearly two decades and frequently featured him on her social media.

"Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it," the Underworld star wrote at the time. "If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit, and I'm sorry. My heart is absolutely and totally broken."

In August 2023, Beckinsale memorialized her beloved pet with a tattoo, and continued to honor his memory in a Thanksgiving post last fall, writing, "Thank you for being with me through every single thing and loving me fiercely and unconditionally for almost 19 years..."

She added, "The gratitude I have for the privilege of loving and being loved by you is boundless. My god, how I miss you, my Clive xxx."

