Kate Beckinsale Gets Cozy With 22-Year-Old Musician Goody Grace

Kate Beckinsale has a new man by her side.

The 46-year-old actress was photographed on a walk and holding hands with 22-year-old musician Goody Grace in Brentwood, California, on Sunday amid self-quarantine. Beckinsale was all smiles as she wore black sweatpants, a white tank top and a gray sweatshirt. Her hair was up in a messy bun and she wore dark sunglasses. Her new beau was casually dressed in all black, an ivory cardigan and black shades.

The two had previously been spotted together earlier this year, with Beckinsale frequently commenting on his recent Instagram posts.

On Monday, the Canadian singer posted a photo of himself in the same outfit and holding up an Easter egg.

"A very happy quarantined easter 🐣∞," he captioned the post, with Beckinsale commenting, "Peep x."

This isn't the first time that the Underworld star has dated a significantly younger man. She dated Pete Davidson for a couple of months before they split in April 2019. Beckinsale finalized her divorce with ex-husband Len Wiseman in November, four years after they split.

She was also previously in a relationship with Michael Sheen from 1995 to 2003 and they share 21-year-old daughter Lily.

For more on her romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian, see below.

