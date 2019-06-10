Halloween came early in Hollywood on Friday night!

Moschino started off the warm weekend in spooky spirit with its spring/summer 2020 resort collection fashion show. The horror movie-themed event took place on the backlot of Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California, and the front row had no shortage of celebs, who kept hydrated with FIJI Water, including Kate Beckinsale, Paris Jackson and Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.

The runway was set on the streets of Wisteria Lane, adjacent to the picture-perfect, white picket fence houses formerly seen on Desperate Housewives.

In contrast, the show opened with British model Suki Waterhouse in a blonde bob wig, reenacting the memorable Drew Barrymore scene from Scream before models such as Stella Maxwell and Joan Smalls stepped out in Halloween-inspired wares, designed by creative director Jeremy Scott, against a stream of chilling fog, along with references to such iconic films as Carrie, The Shining and Dracula.

Marco Ovando / Courtesy of Moschino

Marco Ovando / Courtesy of Moschino

Marco Ovando / Courtesy of Moschino

See what the A-list attendees wore to the extravagant fashion show, ahead.

Kate Beckinsale wowed in a black sequined ruffled strapless dress, matching gloves and hat with marker scratch tights from the line's spring/summer 2019 collection.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Moschino

Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch both rocked statement suits as they sat front row with their former co-star, Ross Butler, and Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Moschino

Paris Jackson posed with designer Jeremy Scott as she sported a '70s-esque ensemble of wide-leg jeans and a fringe jacket.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Moschino

To All the Boys I've Loved Before leading lady Lana Condor looked party-ready in a fun, bright tasseled mini and neon pink eyeshadow.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Moschino

