Kate Gosselin celebrated the birth of her sextuplets over the weekend by posting a rare photo of four of her kids.

The 49-year-old mom of eight marked the momentous occasion by sharing a picture of Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah seated behind a birthday cake with candles announcing their new age and other embellishments. The sextuplets -- who she shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin -- celebrated their real birthday on Friday.

"No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies!" Kate wrote in the caption of her post.

She added, "I love you! Who feels old? I know I do! #20yearsold #ItsaPICKLE 🎁🎉🎈🎊."

The post marks the first on her page since July 2023 when she penned a lengthy message about one of the two missing sextuplets, Collin, who is estranged from his mom. 20-year-old Hannah is similarly not connected to her mother while the former couple's older twins, Mady and Cara, are estranged from their father.

At the time, 23-year-old Mady claimed Collin had violent tendencies and that he had physically threatened her in the past.

"I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family's TV show, but I've been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days and I feel I must set the record straight," Mady wrote in a post. "I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s), who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year). Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior towards others based [on] their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs to be in my life."

Afterward, Jon's ex, Colleen Conrad, took to her own Instagram to show support for Collin, claiming that statements made against Collin were defamatory and untrue.

"I recently learned of derogatory statements made about Collin Gosselin and felt compelled to defend him. These statements were made by family members who have been estranged from his life since he was 12," Conrad began her post. "Collin is not only someone I love dearly but has also been a significant figure in my family’s life. He is currently at boot camp for the Marines and he's unable to defend himself."

Kate and Jon Gosselin with their eight children - TLC

Back in 2022, Collin himself spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about his estrangement from his mom and why he felt the need to leave her home -- and his relationship with Kate -- in the rearview mirror.

"After being there, I didn't have a relationship with her," he shared. "Even before [being] there, I don't think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down."

He added, "I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart. It gave us less time to actually be together as a family, [and] more time to be in the public eye."

RELATED CONTENT: