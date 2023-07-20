Mady Gosselin is making claims about her brother. In a post to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the 22-year-old daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin accused her 19-year-old brother, Collin Gosselin, of violent behavior. ET has reached out to Jon and Collin for comment.

"I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family's TV show, but I've been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days and I feel I must set the record straight," Mady began her post. "I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s), who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year). Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior towards others based [on] their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs to be in my life."

It's in the next section of her note that Mady mentioned Collin by name, writing, "Kindness, tolerance, love, and acceptance are core values in my life and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately made his opinions very clear in private."

"For me, there is no further conversation to be had about rebuilding relationships with anyone in my life after reaching the point of physical violence and hate speech," she wrote. "I cannot speak any further on why Collin has done these things, just that I have witnessed them."

Mady ended her message by asking for "peace and privacy," writing, "I've had hundreds of people messaging my private accounts with the most hurtful words you can imagine in the last few days, all without knowing the full truth of what we've been through. I'm asking for peace and privacy (and no more hate mail) going forward."

Mady's post came the same month that Collin spoke out about his experience growing up.

Collin is estranged from his mom after he was institutionalized for behavioral issues as a child. After his dad got him out of the facility, he, along with his sister, Hannah, went to live with Jon. Neither Collin nor Hannah have a relationship with their fellow sextupletes -- Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis -- or Mady and her twin, Cara.

"I'm not going to say I was a perfect child, but I'd say my misbehaving was no different from my siblings," Collin told Vice TV. "I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through. And I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and her frustration on and that it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there, so she chose me."

Hannah also spoke to the outlet, telling them of her brother, "He would be separated from us. He would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us. I don't think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable, and what behavior is not acceptable."

When ET spoke with Collin last November, he opened up about the downfall of his relationship with his mom.

"After being there, I didn't have a relationship with her," Collin said of the institution. "Even before [being] there, I don't think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down."

Even so, Collin said it'd "be ideal" if he and his mom could repair their relationship. He feels similarly about a potential relationship with his siblings, telling ET that he would "love to have a relationship" with his brothers and sisters.

"I would love for us to come together one day, have dinner together, talk, just have a relationship and catch up on the things that we lost, the time that we lost," he said. "... I love my siblings. I would be willing to put my parents aside and I have. In my eyes, it's me and my siblings. I love them to death. I love them very much... I hope they're doing well. I hope they're living the lives that they want and that they're happy."

RELATED CONTENT:

Collin Gosselin Says Mom Kate Targeted Her 'Anger and Frustration' From Divorce at Him This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Collin Gosselin Claims Mom Kate Took Her Anger Out on Him Amid Divorce

Collin Gosselin Thanks Dad Jon and His Ex Colleen in Graduation Post

Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Claps Back About Privacy

Related Gallery