For Kate Hudson, her relationship with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, is unlike any she's had in the past.

The celebrated actress recently sat down with Chelsea Handler for the latest episode of the comedian's podcast, Dear Chelsea, and she opened up about her romance with the musician, and how they've cultivated a relationship built on trust and support.

"It's the best," Hudson shared, beaming. "I mean, it's all about safety, isn't it? At the end of the day, if you have that real, real, like, yummy sense of safety, you feel so much more freedom."

"Danny is the first relationship I've had where I really feel free," she continued. "Even though we're in a monogamous, intimate relationship, I don't feel any part of me that feels like I need to break out."

"He gives me so much freedom, and in my life and in the kind of world that we travel in -- we travel all over the world, and we're meeting incredibly interesting people and beautiful people -- when you have someone who has such a deep trust in you and gives you so much freedom, it feels so nice," Hudson shared. "Like, you never want to do anything to hurt it. It really is the first time I've felt that kind of safety.

The pair got engaged in Sept. 2021 after five years of dating and share a four-year-old daughter, Rani Rose. Hudson was previously married to musician Chris Robinson -- with whom she shares a 19-year-old son, Ryder -- and was in a long-term relationship with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, and they share an 11-year-old son, Bingham.

Reflecting on one key thing that seems to make her relationship with Fujikawa work so well is that he "has no interest in being the center of attention in anything."

"He never wanted to be a rockstar or a famous painter or famous writer or an actor, he never wanted that spotlight," she explained. "So I could be on a red carpet and I never felt that thing where I had to worry about someone else, or I was making sure we were doing something together or that it wasn't going to cause any kind of friction or insecurity."

"I'll look around for Danny and he'll be off talking to anybody, and he's so happy," she added with a laugh. "There's something so lovely about not having to be with anyone who feels a sense of insecurity when you're the center of attention."

Hudson spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery back in November, where she dished on planning her wedding with her fiancé

"Absolutely not," Hudson said when asked if she has any updates on their upcoming nuptials. "I mean, I love that man. He's right over there, hiding, but the last thing we're doing right now during the holidays is planning anything but the holidays."

"Yeah, we're in no hurry," she added.

