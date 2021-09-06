Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Bold Red Dress at Venice Film Festival

Kate Hudson is turning heads at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Hudson wore a red Chantilly lace and tulle Valentino gown from the Valentino Resort 2022 Prêt-à-Porter collection to the Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon premiere in Venice, Italy Sunday. Hudson looked ethereal as she floated along the carpet in the bold, red dress.

The award-winning actress kept the rest of her look simple, wearing her blonde, wavy hair down, accessorizing the show-stopping look with a few sparkling rings.

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Hudson shared the look on Instagram, thanking the fashion house for making her, "Aries girl dress dream come true."

"Grazie @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli for making this Aries girl dress dream come true! You’re a legend and I love wearing your creations ❤️ Love to the @maisonvalentino team, you’re so wonderful 🙏 #venicefilmfestival2021 #monalisaandthebloodmoon #ariesred ( 📸 @gettyimages )," she captioned the red carpet photo.

Earlier in the weekend, Hudson, Demi Moore and Eiza González stepped out for the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by The Red Sea Film Festival.

Hudson opted for a black Mônot gown for the occasion, with the dress' many cutouts showing off her toned figure. The actress didn't shy away from showing skin, posting a photo from the night on Instagram.

"'Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.' -Coco Chanel," Hudson wrote on social media. "I chose fabric…. @monotofficial @elimizrahi 💋💋💋 #veniceitaly."

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Zoe Saldana and More Stars Shine at Dolce & Gabbana Show in Venice



