The Halloween jewelry collection from BaubleBar is proof that spooky and seasonal styles go hand in hand. So much so, that when Kate Hudson rocked a pair of the brand's skeleton earrings in an Instagram video, the accessory not only garnered a lot of attention, it also sold out pretty quickly too.

The actress sported the adorable earrings while making dirty martinis with Martha Stewart on Instagram — because there's obviously not a more festive occasion to pull out your boldest, most fun piece of jewelry.

For 2022, the best-selling statement jewelry piece got revamped with thousands of crystals and real moving limbs that could make them sell out even faster this year. The spooky earrings are now even more perfect to dress up your Halloween outfit, from costumes to elevated eveningwear ensembles.

Shop the Kate Hudson-approved Halloween earrings from BaubleBar along with other earrings from the seasonal collection. Ready to fully embrace the fall season? Check out ET's fall fashion guide, and peruse inspiration for fall essentials to wear from Abercrombie and Meghan Markle herself.

BaubleBar Creepy-Crawly Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Creepy-Crawly Earrings Nothing says creepy crawly than a pair of crystal spider web studs that features a smaller and larger web to give you a drop earring look. $52 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

BaubleBar’s New Halloween Collection Is Here and It’s Scary Good

Colourpop’s Latest Harry Potter Collab Is Just in Time for Halloween

6 Celebrity-Inspired Costumes for Halloween 2022

Walmart Sale: Shop Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear

Get Hailey Bieber's Chocolate Glazed Donut Nails for Fall

The 37 Best Amazon Home Deals — Fall Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More

The Best Fall Fashion Finds at Nordstrom's Sale