Kate Hudson's Skeleton Earrings from BaubleBar Got a Spooky Makeover for Halloween
The Halloween jewelry collection from BaubleBar is proof that spooky and seasonal styles go hand in hand. So much so, that when Kate Hudson rocked a pair of the brand's skeleton earrings in an Instagram video, the accessory not only garnered a lot of attention, it also sold out pretty quickly too.
The actress sported the adorable earrings while making dirty martinis with Martha Stewart on Instagram — because there's obviously not a more festive occasion to pull out your boldest, most fun piece of jewelry.
For 2022, the best-selling statement jewelry piece got revamped with thousands of crystals and real moving limbs that could make them sell out even faster this year. The spooky earrings are now even more perfect to dress up your Halloween outfit, from costumes to elevated eveningwear ensembles.
Spooky season has never looked so stylish.
Shop the Kate Hudson-approved Halloween earrings from BaubleBar along with other earrings from the seasonal collection. Ready to fully embrace the fall season? Check out ET's fall fashion guide, and peruse inspiration for fall essentials to wear from Abercrombie and Meghan Markle herself.
Nothing says creepy crawly than a pair of crystal spider web studs that features a smaller and larger web to give you a drop earring look.
Channel your inner bad witch behavior with these bright enamel witch studs. Plus, they're glow-in-the-dark so you'll be sure to stand out all Halloween night.
These two pairs of studs are the perfect addition to your earring stack and will add some festivity to any outfit.
Boo! BaubleBar's Free Spirit Earrings feature two crystal ghosts with spooky faces and moving fringe on the bottom.
