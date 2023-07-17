Kate Middleton and Prince William Pay Tribute to Queen Camilla on Her 76th Birthday
Queen Camilla is celebrating her 76th birthday and getting tributes from fans and her closest royal family members.
On Monday, Kate Middleton and Prince William's official Twitter account shared a smiling photo of the newly crowned queen with the caption, "A very happy birthday to Her Majesty The Queen!"
Marking her first birthday since the May coronation, celebrations and tributes rang out across the United Kingdom dedicated to Camilla's big day.
Beginning at noon in London, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery fired a 41-gun salute and an hour later, members of the Honourable Artillery Company fired a 62-gun Royal Salute on Tower Wharf. Similar gun salutes took place in Edinburgh, York, Hillsborough and Cardiff.
London's Westminster Abbey also rang its bells in honor of Queen Camilla for the first time since 2019.
Queen Camilla and King Charles III are reportedly celebrating her birthday in private. The royal couple has duties this week, however, are free from engagements for the day. Next, the king and queen will begin their summer vacation at the Balmoral estate in Scotland.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation took place at Westminster Abbey, in London, England, on May 6 and formalized his role as the head of the Church of England and marked the transfer of his title and powers.
Camilla was anointed and crowned queen during the occasion. Camilla is the first divorcee to be crowned, and the coronation invitation that was released in April made headlines when it referred to her as "Queen Camilla" for the first time. Until then, she was described as queen consort.
During the ceremony, Camilla was seen wearing the historic "coronation necklace," which was previously worn by Queen Elizabeth II on her coronation day, 70 years prior in 1953, and was first commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1853.
