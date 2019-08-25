Kate Middleton Beams While Heading to Church With Queen Elizabeth II

Sporting their Sunday best!

Kate Middleton offered a big smile on the car ride to church alongside Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland on Sunday morning. The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, flew to the U.K's northernmost country three days prior to be with the family's matriarch.

Kate chose a stylish navy double-breast herringbone coat for the outing, which she paired with a small black forward-leaning hat. The queen, sporting a vibrant pink coat and matching hat, looked equally cheerful, waving at the cameras and onlookers on their way to Crathie Kirk, the parish where they attended church.

In the front seat, alongside the driver, was William, who also offered a smile as their car rolled out of Balmoral Castle, where the family is staying. According to a source, Kate and William, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are all visiting in Scotland at the queen's residence to mark the end of summer, however likely not at the same time.

Kate and William flew commercial with their three children -- Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 1-year-old Prince Louis -- after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry came under fire for recently taking a private jet to Ibiza, Spain, for the duchess' 38th birthday, a luxury which some argued runs counter to their environmental activism.

After the couple was roundly criticized for the flight, a number of fellow celebs, including Elton John and Ellen DeGeneres, showed their support.

"I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private stay at my home in Nice last week," John wrote in a tweet on Aug. 19. "Prince Harry's Mother' Diana Princess of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana's untimely death."

The singer went on to explain that, when Harry and Meghan previously traveled to France, he was the one who provided the royals with a private flight, to ensure privacy and protection. He even made a contribution to Carbon Footprint in order to render the flight carbon neutral.

John concluded by writing, "I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan's commitment to charity and I'm calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis."

