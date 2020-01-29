Surprise! The children of the Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school weren't expecting to be served breakfast by a duchess on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to the London-based facility to promote her new "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives" survey, which launched last week and aims to start the conversation about raising young children.

As a part of the visit, the mother of three served the nursery school children breakfast, walking into the room pushing a cart of cereals, milk, and pastries.

She then sat at a table with little girls, pouring them some cereal and chatting. Kate also met with the kitchen staff to talk about the importance of nutritious foods in a child's diet.

Chefs and apprentices from the @LEYFOnline Chef Academy spoke to The Duchess about the importance of nutritious food for child development.



For the outing, the Duchess of Cambridge donned a white turtleneck sweater, black skinny jeans and a blue peacoat.

Kate has been keeping very busy for the last few days. On Monday, she attended the U.K. Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in London with Prince William after sharing stunning portraits of Holocaust survivors and their families that she took herself.

On Tuesday, the duchess visited the Evelina London Children's Hospital to work with patients on a creative workshop.

And on Wednesday, it was announced that Kate and William will be traveling to South Wales on Feb. 4 for a visit.

