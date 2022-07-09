Kate Middleton's fashion prowess was on full display at Wimbledon for the ladies' singles championship.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived Saturday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in a bright yellow Roksanda dress. She also wore what appeared to be a purple and black bow-tie broach and earrings to tie it all in. Upon her arrival, Kate was seen mingling with the court's staff as well as other attendees. Ditto when the match ended.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina stormed back to defeat Tunisian's Ons Jabeur (3-6, 6-2, 6-2). Rybakina not only won her first Grand Slam title but she also became the first woman from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam. What's more, Rybakina is also the first woman to win Wimbledon after losing the first set since the 2006 Wimbledon ladies' final.

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Following the match, Middleton made her way down to Centre Court and handed Rybakina the Venus Rosewater dish. Some of the other stars who also attended the ladies' final included Tom Cruise, Rebel Wilson and Jodie Comer.

Prince William is set to join Kate for Sunday's final between top-seed Serbian Novak Djokovic and Australia's Nick Kyrgios. William and Kate stepped out in style earlier this week for a quarterfinals match.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince William Kisses Kate Middleton in Rare PDA Moment This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kate Middleton, Prince William Share Rare PDA Moment at Polo Match

Kate Middleton Photographs Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out in Style at 2022 Wimbledon

Why Prince William Has a 'Lack of Trust' With Prince Harry

Kate Middleton Dons Full Military Uniform in Honor of Armed Forces Day

See Prince William and Kate Middleton's First Official Joint Portrait