Kate Middleton's apparent history with Photoshop pre-dates the recent Mother's Day drama, according to global photo agency Getty Images.

Amid ongoing speculation about the Princess of Wales' wellbeing following a January abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace unintentionally threw fuel on the fire when it released a portrait of Kate and her three children on March 10 in honor of Mother's Day in the U.K. In the photo, Kate is seen beaming while sitting in a chair outside in jeans and a jacket. All three of her and Prince William's kids are mid-laugh.

Within hours of the portrait's release, several news agencies around the world, including The Associated Press, pulled the photo from their sites over claims that the image was manipulated. Shortly after, Kate admitted to editing the picture.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Kate wrote in a statement posted on X. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."

Now, Getty Images says it has reviewed a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II and several of her great-grandchildren that was snapped by Kate at Balmoral in August 2022. The pic was first released in April 2023 in honor of what would have been the Queen's 97th birthday.

A spokesperson told The Telegraph on Monday, "Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor’s note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source."

In the photograph, Queen Elizabeth is seated on a green couch and surrounded by several of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Also pictured are Prince Edward's children, James, Earl of Wessex, and Lady Louise Windsor, along with Princess Anne's grandchildren, who do not have royal titles: Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall and Lucas Tindall.

The Telegraph noted numerous apparent inconsistencies with the image, including a vertical line on the late monarch's skirt not matching, a shadow behind Prince Louis' ear, and signs of repetition of Mia Tindall's hair.

The revelation comes days after Kate was seemingly spotted at a farm shop with husband Prince William a mile from their Windsor home on Saturday, as seen in video footage obtained by TMZ.

The person appearing to be Middleton was smiling and looked happy as she strolled around Windsor Farm Shop, shopping and chatting as they walked.

For a full breakdown of the ongoing photo controversy, visit ET's timeline revisiting the scandal.

