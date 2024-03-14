Prince William had Kate Middleton on his mind during a recent royal engagement. The Prince of Wales made a subtle reference to his wife on Thursday as he decorated cookies with a group of children.

William, 41, visited a facility called "West" -- or "Where Everyone Sticks Together" -- in London to speak with a group of youngsters about their phone usage and engage in a handful of fun, non-screen related activities. While working on icing a cookie, William noted that his artistic skills may leave something to be desired.

"My wife is the arty one," he confessed. "And my children. My children are more arty than I am."

William and Kate, 42, share three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The prince's comment comes amid ongoing scrutiny regarding Kate's whereabouts as she continues recovering from her planned abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales has been photographed just twice since her January hospitalization.

Kate was first seen in a photo taken on March 4. In the image, she was wearing sunglasses while riding in a black SUV driven by her mother, Carole Middleton. An eyewitness told ET at the time that Kate and her mother were spotted in their vehicle around 9 a.m. just outside London. "The princess was low-key, looking out the window as her mother paid attention to the road," the eyewitness said.

Then, she and William were snapped on a car ride together in Windsor, England, one week later. A royal source told ET that Kate was on her way to a private appointment.

After a U.K. Mother's Day photo Kate released of her with her children sparked claims that the image had been manipulated, the royal spoke out in a statement, tweeting, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. "

A source told ET that Kate admitted to editing the picture to apologize and in order to acknowledge any misunderstanding it may have caused.

She wanted to be transparent, the source said of Kate, and the intention with the photo was to thank the public for their support during her recovery and provide a lovely picture of the children.

A second source noted that the trolling and criticism after her abdominal surgery has gone a bit too far, and the statement from the Princess of Wales should now allow people to move on.

William's day at West comes shortly after his father, King Charles III, met with Commonwealth Secretary General, Baroness of Scotland of Asthal, at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

King Charles III during an audience with Commonwealth Secretary General, Baroness Scotland of Asthal, at Buckingham Palace on March 13, 2024 in London, England. - Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The monarch himself is also engaged in a current health crisis, as he was diagnosed with cancer last month.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," a statement from Buckingham Palace read. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

As for Kate, ET understands that her undisclosed medical condition is non-cancerous.

