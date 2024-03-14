In a rare moment of unity, Prince William and Prince Harry are set to honor their late mother, Princess Diana's, legacy by supporting young changemakers at the Diana Award legacy event in London on Thursday night.

However, they will do so separately, according to multiple reports.

The event at London's Science Museum commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Diana Award, the charitable organization established in memory of Princess Diana two years after her tragic death in August 1997 at age 36. The organization is dedicated to recognizing and empowering young people who have made extraordinary contributions to society.

Prince William will attend the event solo as his wife, Kate Middleton, recovers from abdominal surgery. Meanwhile, Prince Harry will join the celebration virtually from his home in Montecito, California, engaging in video meetings with the honorees.

Tessy Ojo, CEO of the Diana Award, expressed gratitude for both princes' support and stressed the significance of their involvement as the organization celebrates its milestone anniversary.

"It’s a privilege to have the support of both The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex -- particularly as we mark our 25th anniversary year," Ojo tells People.

Rebecca Naden/PA Images via Getty Images

Last year, William and Harry honored the young changemakers recognized by the Diana Award. While Harry engaged in a Q&A session in Los Angeles, William delivered a video message expressing admiration for the recipients' dedication to positive change.

This year's Legacy Award winners hail from various countries, including the United States, Australia, Bangladesh, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom, reflecting Princess Diana's global impact.

The palace described the Legacy Award as a celebration of exceptional young leaders who exemplify Princess Diana's commitment to making a positive difference in the world. Despite recent challenges, including public scrutiny over a controversial photograph released by Kate Middleton on U.K. Mother's Day, the royal family remains steadfast in supporting charitable endeavors and honoring Princess Diana's enduring legacy.

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Kate's absence in the public eye since her January hospitalization has caused such a public stir that the palace released a statement reiterating their comments about her condition.

"We gave guidance two days ago that the Princess of Wales continues to be doing well," the statement read. "As we have been clear since our initial statement in January, we shall not be providing a running commentary or providing daily updates."

After a Mother's Day photo Kate released of her with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, sparked claims that the image had been manipulated, the Princess of Wales spoke out in a statement, tweeting, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. "

A source told ET that Kate admitted to editing the picture to apologize and in order to acknowledge any misunderstanding it may have caused.

She wanted to be transparent, the source said of Kate, and the intention with the photo was to thank the public for their support during her recovery and provide a lovely picture of the children.

A second source noted that the trolling and criticism after her abdominal surgery has gone too far, and the statement from the Princess of Wales should now allow people to move on.

