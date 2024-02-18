Prince William made a stylish appearance at the 2024 BAFTAs amid Kate Middleton's recovery from abdominal surgery and his father, King Charles III, currently undergoing cancer treatment.

On Sunday, the next-in-line to the British throne, 41, was photographed entering the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre to sit in on one of the biggest nights for British filmmakers.

The Prince of Wales arrived solo in a classic black tuxedo and was quickly escorted to his seat inside the venue, according to photos and videos posted to social media.

One clip shared by The Telegraph correspondent India McTaggart shows Prince William walking in past a row of famous faces already seated for the start of the show, including Good Omens' Michael Sheen, Saltburn star Richard E. Grant and Saltburn director Emerald Fennell.

After the show, the father of three was photographed meeting with some of the night's honored attendees, including EE Rising Star nominees Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri and Sophie Wilde, as well as the winner of the award, How to Have Sex actress Mia McKenna-Bruce.

He also met with the Earth Mama director Savanah Leaf, producer Medb Riordan and producer Shirley O'Connor. That film won the award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.

Getty Images

The appearance at the award ceremony comes just a week after the British royal stepped out at a charity gala fundraiser where he made his first public comment since his father, 75, was diagnosed with cancer.

In his remarks, the prince thanked those in attendance and the public for their support amid his father's health issues and the recent hospitalization of his wife, 42, who underwent a planned abdominal procedure in January.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all," Prince William told the audience. "It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus. So I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all."

DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

At the end of January, ET reported that in the midst of his wife's recovery, Prince William would be stepping back from his royal duties in order to help the Princess of Wales recuperate from her unspecified procedure. A source said that William's attention was on their three children -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 -- as their mother recovered. It's unclear when she will return to her royal duties.

Just days later, however, the news of his father's cancer diagnosis was made public via a statement from Buckingham Palace confirming that following King Charles' recent hospitalization, diagnostic tests identified a form of cancer. The exact type of cancer has not been shared by palace officials.

