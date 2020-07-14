Kate Spade Deal of the Day: Save $150 on This Versatile Crossbody

Another day, another amazing Kate Spade New York Deal of the Day. For today only, save $150 on the versatile Wilson Road Jane Crossbody.

One of the designer brand's easy-to-clean nylon handbags, this crossbody comes in black, a dusty rose shade called Sparrow and dark green (Sapling, pictured below). The leather strap is both adjustable and removable, meaning you can easily turn this bag into a clutch; you can also just sling it over your shoulder with the shorter chain strap. It's on the small side, size-wise, so it's great for days when you want to keep it simple when leaving the house. Grab it today only for $49 -- it's regularly $199.

The deals keep going over at the entire Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop -- the entire site is 75% off through Aug. 1. Score Kate Spade New York handbags, clothing, jewelry and accessories at huge savings, and get free ground shipping on all orders. All Surprise Sale purchases are final.

Below, shop today's can't-miss Kate Spade New York Deal of the Day.

Wilson Road Jane Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Wilson Road Jane Crossbody Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $199 $49 at Kate Spade New York

