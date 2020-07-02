Shopping

Kate Spade Deal of the Day: Save $190 on This Leather Crossbody Bag

kate spade deal of the day
Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

It's time for another incredible Kate Spade New York Deal of the Day -- for today only, score the Cameron Zip Crossbody for nearly $200 off the regular price.

This chic leather bag is available in three solid colors (black, white and pink) as well as a pair of two-tone colorways. With a zip closure, an interior slide pocket and an exterior zip pocket, it'll hold all your belongings safely. Normally $249, it's available right now for just $59.

This offer is part of the Kate Spade New York Surprise Shop's Deal of the Day feature, which regularly slashes prices on must-have items by up to hundreds of dollars. Elsewhere on the Surprise Shop site, take 70% everything (yes, everything!) through Aug. 1 and enjoy free shipping on all orders. Over on the main Kate Spade site, take an extra 40% off select sale styles with promo code EXTRA40

Below, shop today's Kate Spade Deal of the Day -- before time runs out!

