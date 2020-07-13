Kate Spade New York is kicking off the week with another incredible Deal of the Day: Save $260 on the Tippy Small Triple Compartment Satchel.

Equal parts fashion and function, this leather satchel is roomy enough for all of your necessities -- including hand sanitizer and a spare face mask. It has an interior zip pocket and slide pockets to keep everything organized, and you can carry it by either the handle or leather strap. Choose from three colors: black, white and a stunning orange (called Tamarillo, pictured below). For today only, the Tippy Small Triple Compartment Satchel is on sale for just $99. It's normally $359!

But don't stop the shopping there. The entire Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop is 75% off through Aug. 1. Score Kate Spade New York handbags, clothing, jewelry and accessories for a fraction of their original price, and get free ground shipping on all orders. All Surprise Sale purchases are final.

Below, shop today's Kate Spade New York Deal of the Day.

Tippy Small Triple Compartment Satchel Orange Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Tippy Small Triple Compartment Satchel Orange Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $359 $99 at Kate Spade New York

