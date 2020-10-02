Kate Spade Deal of the Day: Save $459 on the Cameron Satchel Bundle

We're giving you the green light to start holiday shopping, because Kate Spade New York is back with another can't-miss deal of the day! Save a whopping $459 when you buy the two-piece Cameron Satchel Bundle -- priced at $169 for today only (regularly $628) on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website.

This bundle includes the Kate Spade Large Continental Wallet and the Cameron Medium Satchel, both in a pale green shade of Saffiano leather called spring meadow. The satchel, originally $399, is a classic handbag with top zip closure and plenty of space for your on-the-go items. The wallet, originally $229, has multiple compartments and pockets to keep your bills and cards organized stylishly. Score both for $169 by using promo code MAKEITTWO at checkout. If you're not in a bundling mood, you can buy the items separately -- the satchel for $129 and the wallet for $69.

Be sure to check out more deals at the Surprise Sale site with additional handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories up to 75% off through Oct. 6. All sales are final. Currently, the website is offering free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada. Plus, the regular Kate Spade site also has a great sale section and the newest arrivals.

Score this one-day deal on the Cameron Satchel Bundle now.

Cameron Satchel Bundle Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cameron Satchel Bundle Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $628 $169 at Kate Spade New York

Sign up for more fashion deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Coach x Jennifer Lopez: Shop the New Collaboration Launched Today

Amazon Fall Sale: Up to 50% Off Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Nordstrom Sale: Get This Coach Handbag for 40% Off

This Kate Spade Handbag Is Over $100 Off at the Amazon Fall Sale

The 10 Bestselling Kate Spade Items

Shop This Kate Spade Smartwatch for Just $169 on Amazon

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% on Tory Burch, Ugg, TOMS and More