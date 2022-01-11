Shopping

Kate Spade Designer Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothing and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kate spade sale
Kate Spade

Just when we thought there couldn't be any more events for new year savings, Kate Spade has a can't-miss sale! The fashion brand is currently offering an extra 30% off sale styles with the promo code LNGWKND through Jan. 17. 

The sale section is filled with a ton of stylish Kate Spade fan favorites -- including handbags, wallets, dresses, shoes, jewelry and so much more. Whether you're in need of a versatile crossbody bag, a roomy satchel for all of your winter travels, a supportive tote bag to use for your office commute or a chic purse to gift to the fashion-loving friend in your life, this Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to score it at a deep discount -- and just in time for a 2022 wardrobe refresh, too.

To narrow down some of the best deals from this massive Kate Spade savings event, ET Style has selected a few of our top picks. Shop our favorite products from the Kate Spade sale below, and be sure to also check out Amazon's best deals on Kate Spade handbags.

Roulette Small Saddle Bag
Roulette Small Saddle Bag
Kate Spade
Roulette Small Saddle Bag
Saddle up in something a little more stylish this winter with a Kate Spade saddle bag (in an Aphrodite green color, no less).
$198$97
The Little Better Sam Stripe Medium Backpack
The Little Better Sam Stripe Medium Backpack
Kate Spade
The Little Better Sam Stripe Medium Backpack
Keep it chic and simple with this classic striped backpack style from Kate Spade.
$198$97
Kate Spade Smile Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade smile small shoulder bag.png
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Smile Small Shoulder Bag
The perfect little bag for just the essentials. 
$198$127
Spencer Metallic Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Spencer Metallic Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade
Spencer Metallic Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Shimmer and shine long into the new year with this golden wallet.
$98$52
Roulette Medium Messenger Bag
Roulette Medium Messenger Bag
Kate Spade
Roulette Medium Messenger Bag
This structured satchel is the perfect bag to carry all of your essentials to and from the office.
$228$112
Spade Flower Jacquard Locket Flap Shoulder Bag
Spade Flower Jacquard Locket Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Spade Flower Jacquard Locket Flap Shoulder Bag
Jacquard is totally having a moment right now. Embrace the trend with this elegant shoulder bag.
$398$223
River Medium Bucket Bag
River Medium Bucket Bag
Kate Spade
River Medium Bucket Bag
This deep bucket bag boasts enough space to haul everything from you wallet and water, to your favorite travel perfume and phone.
$298$146
Kate Spade All Day Large Zip-Top Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Zip-Top Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade All Day Large Zip-Top Tote
The All Day Large Zip-Top Tote is the roomy bag you can count on to store all of your essentials. 
$298$125
Spade Flower Coated Canvas Medium Camera Bag
Spade Flower Coated Canvas Medium Camera Bag
Kate Spade
Spade Flower Coated Canvas Medium Camera Bag
Get a head start on shopping for spring florals with this delicate camera bag style.
$198$83
Leopard Dream Sweater
Leopard Dream Sweater
Kate Spade
Leopard Dream Sweater
Channel your wild side with this luxe, leopard-printed sweater set.
$298$167
Minnie Mouse Minnie Bow Clasp
Minnie Mouse Minnie Bow Clasp
Kate Spade
Minnie Mouse Minnie Bow Clasp
The charm of everyone's favorite mouse is perfectly encapsulated in this dainty clasp.
$328$138
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote.png
Kate Spade
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
This super roomy tote will fit all your belongings. 
$228$128
Kate Spade Spencer Compact Wallet
Kate Spade Spencer Compact Wallet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spencer Compact Wallet
If you're going to get anything from the Kate Spade sale, we highly suggest looking at the wallets, like the Spencer Compact Wallet. 
$148$83

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade Handbags, Totes, Purses and More

These Are the Best-Selling Kate Spade Items, According to You

Coach Outlet Fresh Start Sale: The Best Deals on Bags, Shoes, and More

Coach Winter Sale: Take 50% Off the Chicest Handbags, Wallets and More

Shop the Last Day of Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale: Save an Extra 25%

The Best Fashion Gifts from Amazon -- Levi's, Tory Burch, Crocs & More

 