Just when we thought there couldn't be any more events for last-minute holiday savings, Kate Spade has a can't-miss sale!

The fashion brand is offering up to 30% off sale styles with the promo code EXTRA30. The sale section is filled with a ton of Kate Spade fan favorites, including handbags, wallets, dresses, shoes and jewelry. Whether you're in need of a versatile crossbody bag, a roomy tote for all of your Christmas travels, a supportive tote bag to commute back in the office or a stylish purse to gift to the fashion-loving friend in your life, the Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to score it at a deep discount -- and just in time for the holidays too, no less. The last day to buy and receive Kate Spade goodies by Christmas is December 22nd -- with the brand's 2-day shipping option. What's Christmas without some last-minute holiday shopping?

To narrow down some of the best deals from the holiday savings event, ET Style has selected our top picks. Shop our favorite products from the Kate Spade sale below. Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Last-Minute Holiday Gifts From Kate Spade Surprise

Save Up to 50% On Winter Boots and More From Nordstrom Rack

The Best Deals from Coach Outlet's Last Sale Before Christmas

The Best Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping

The Best Gifts Under $50

Got an Amazon Gift Card for the Holidays? Here's What to Buy

BaubleBar Holiday Sale 2021: Last Chance to Take 20% Off Gifts

Shop Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz and Take 50% Off Last-Minute Gifts

Best Buy Heads into Christmas with New Last-Second Savings Event