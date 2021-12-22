Shopping

Kate Spade Holiday Sale: Save Up to 40% on Last-Minute Gifts Like Handbags, Wallets, and More!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kate spade sale
Kate Spade

Just when we thought there couldn't be any more events for last-minute holiday savings, Kate Spade has a can't-miss sale!

The fashion brand is offering up to 40% off sale styles with the promo code EXTRA40. The sale section is filled with a ton of Kate Spade fan favorites, including handbags, wallets, dresses, shoes and jewelry. Whether you're in need of a versatile crossbody bag, a roomy tote for all of your Christmas travels, a supportive tote bag to commute back in the office or a stylish purse to gift to the fashion-loving friend in your life, the Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to score it at a deep discount -- and just in time for the holidays too, no less. The last day to buy and receive Kate Spade goodies by Christmas is December 22 -- with the brand's 2-day shipping option. What's Christmas without some last-minute holiday shopping?

To narrow down some of the best deals from the holiday savings event, ET Style has selected our top picks. Shop our favorite products from the Kate Spade sale below. Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Kate Spade Essential Medium North South Tote
Kate Spade Essential Medium North South Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Essential Medium North South Tote
An essential handbag that also can be worn as a crossbody bag. Offered in three other colors, this tote bag is perfect for the fall.
$258$109
Kate Spade Booked Large Work Tote
Kate Spade Booked Large Work Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Booked Large Work Tote
Store your 13" laptop and more in this Kate Spade Booked Large Work Tote.
$298$167
Kate Spade All Day Dainty Bloom Medium Satchel
Kate Spade All Day Dainty Bloom Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Kate Spade All Day Dainty Bloom Medium Satchel
A Kate Spade All Day Dainty Bloom Medium Satchel perfect for year round flaunting.
$298$125
Kate Spade Romy Patent Mini Top-Handle Satchel
Kate Spade Romy Patent Mini Top-Handle Satchel
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Romy Patent Mini Top-Handle Satchel
Pair this Kate Spade Romy Patent Mini Top-Handle Satchel with your favorite jeans for a casual look. 
$298$146
Kate Spade Smile Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade smile small shoulder bag.png
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Smile Small Shoulder Bag
The perfect little bag for just the essentials. 
$198$127
Kate Spade Roulette Small Saddle Bag
Kate Spade Roulette Small Saddle Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Roulette Small Saddle Bag
This small pebbled leather saddle bag will immediately become an everyday staple. 
$198$111
Kate Spade All Day Large Zip-Top Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Zip-Top Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade All Day Large Zip-Top Tote
The All Day Large Zip-Top Tote is the roomy bag you can count on to store all of your essentials. 
$298$125
Kate Spade Run Around Large Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade Run Around Large Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Run Around Large Flap Crossbody
A compact crossbody bag with extra storage in the flap.
$278$117
Kate Spade Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag
Kate Spade Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag
This Kate Spade Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag is crafted with Italian pebbled leather.
$278$137
Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Medium Convertible Crossbody
This fashionable crossbody bag with the brand's spade logo twistlock closure comes with two different interchangeable straps. 
$298$146
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote.png
Kate Spade
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
This super roomy tote will fit all your belongings. 
$228$112
Kate Spade Day Pack Mini Convertible Backpack
Kate Spade Day Pack Mini Convertible Backpack
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Day Pack Mini Convertible Backpack
This mini convertible backpack can be worn as a crossbody bag too. 
$248$122
Kate Spade Spencer Compact Wallet
Kate Spade Spencer Compact Wallet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spencer Compact Wallet
If you're going to get anything from the Kate Spade sale, we highly suggest looking at the wallets, like the Spencer Compact Wallet. 
$148$83

