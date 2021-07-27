Shopping

Kate Spade Is Having a Huge Sale: Save Up To 30% Off Select Styles

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade

Just when we thought there couldn't be any more events for summer savings, Kate Spade is having a sale

The fashion brand is offering up to 30% off sale styles with no promo code needed. The sale section is filled with a ton of Kate Spade fan favorites, including handbags, wallets, dresses, shoes and jewelry. Whether you're in need of a versatile crossbody bag, a roomy tote for summer travels, a large tote bag to travel back in the office or to simply get a head start on your fall fashion, the Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to score it.

To narrow it down to the best deals, ET Style has selected our top picks from the sale. Standouts include the Margaux Satchel, Molly Tote, Spencer Wallet and so many more. 

Shop our favorite products from the Kate Spade sale below. 

Kate Spade Romy Patent Mini Top-Handle Satchel
Pair this Kate Spade Romy Patent Mini Top-Handle Satchel with your favorite jeans for a casual look. 
$209 (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade Run Around Large Flap Crossbody
A compact crossbody bag with extra storage in the flap.
$195 (REGULARLY $278)
Kate Spade Booked Large Work Tote
Store your 13" laptop and more in this Kate Spade Booked Large Work Tote.
$238 (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag
This Kate Spade Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag is crafted with Italian pebbled leather.
$195 (REGULARLY $278)
Kate Spade Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag
Available in 6 other colors, this Kate Spade Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag is perfect for all occasions.
$209 (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade All Day Large Zip-Top Tote
The All Day Large Zip-Top Tote is the roomy bag you can count on to store all of your essentials. 
$179 (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Medium Convertible Crossbody
This fashionable crossbody bag with the brand's spade logo twistlock closure comes with two different interchangeable straps. 
$209 (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade All Day Dainty Bloom Medium Satchel
A Kate Spade All Day Dainty Bloom Medium Satchel perfect for year round flaunting.
$179 (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade Spencer Compact Wallet
If you're going to get anything from the Kate Spade sale, we highly suggest looking at the wallets, like the Spencer Compact Wallet. 
$118 (REGULARLY $148)
Kate Spade Roulette Small Saddle Bag
This small pebbled leather saddle bag will immediately become an everyday staple. 
$158 (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade Day Pack Mini Convertible Backpack
This mini convertible backpack can be worn as a crossbody bag too. 
$174 (REGULARLY $248)

