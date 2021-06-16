Kate Spade Is Having a Huge Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off Sale Items

Just when we thought there couldn't be any more events for summer savings (ahem, Amazon Prime Day starts next week!), Kate Spade is having a sale!

The fashion brand is offering an extra 30% off sale styles when you use the promo code EXTRA30 through June 24. The sale section is filled with a ton of Kate Spade fan favorites, including handbags, wallets, dresses, shoes and jewelry. Whether you're in need of a versatile crossbody bag or a roomy tote for summer travels, the Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to score it.

To narrow it down to the best deals, ET Style has selected our top picks from the sale. Standouts include the Margaux Satchel, Molly Tote, Spencer Wallet and so many more.

Shop our favorite products from the Kate Spade sale below.

