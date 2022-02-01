Kate Spade Lunar New Year Sale: Take an Extra 22% Off Sale Styles

Kate Spade is ringing in the Year of the Tiger with an exclusive sale you don't want to miss. To celebrate Lunar New Year 2022, the beloved fashion brand is offering an extra 22% off sale styles with the promo code LNY22.

The Kate Spade sale section is filled with a ton of stylish Kate Spade fan favorites -- including handbags, wallets, dresses, shoes, jewelry and so much more. Whether you're in need of a versatile crossbody bag, a roomy satchel for all of your winter travels, a supportive tote bag to use for your office commute or a chic purse to gift to the fashion-loving friend in your life, this Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to score it at a deep discount.

Standout deals include the All Day Large Tote (the perfect work bag), Smile Small Shoulder Bag and the Spencer Metallic Bifold Wallet.

To narrow down some of the best deals from this massive Kate Spade savings event, ET is sharing our top picks. Shop our favorite items from the Kate Spade sale below to get an extra 22% off.

