Kate Spade Sale: Save Up to 40% Off Handbags, Wallets, and More!

By Amy Lee‍
Kate Spade

Just when we thought there couldn't be any more events for fall savings, Kate Spade is having a sale

The fashion brand is offering up to 40% off sale styles -- with no promo code needed. The sale section is filled with a ton of Kate Spade fan favorites, including handbags, wallets, dresses, shoes and jewelry. Whether you're in need of a versatile crossbody bag, a roomy tote for summer travels, a supportive tote bag to commute back in the office or a stylish purse to pair with your upcoming fall fashion, the Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to score it at a deep discount.

To narrow it down to the best deals, ET Style has selected our top picks from the sale. Standouts include the All Day Large Tote (which is now 40% off!), Toujours Medium Crossbody, Spencer Wallet and so many more. 

Shop our favorite products from the Kate Spade sale below. 

Kate Spade Essential Medium North South Tote
Kate Spade Essential Medium North South Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Essential Medium North South Tote
An essential handbag that also can be worn as a crossbody bag. Offered in three other colors, this tote bag is perfect for the fall.
$206 (REGULARLY $258)
Kate Spade Booked Large Work Tote
Kate Spade Booked Large Work Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Booked Large Work Tote
Store your 13" laptop and more in this Kate Spade Booked Large Work Tote.
$238 (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade All Day Dainty Bloom Medium Satchel
Kate Spade All Day Dainty Bloom Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Kate Spade All Day Dainty Bloom Medium Satchel
A Kate Spade All Day Dainty Bloom Medium Satchel perfect for year round flaunting.
$179 (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade Romy Patent Mini Top-Handle Satchel
Kate Spade Romy Patent Mini Top-Handle Satchel
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Romy Patent Mini Top-Handle Satchel
Pair this Kate Spade Romy Patent Mini Top-Handle Satchel with your favorite jeans for a casual look. 
$209 (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade Smile Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade smile small shoulder bag.png
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Smile Small Shoulder Bag
The perfect little bag for just the essentials. 
$181 (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade Roulette Small Saddle Bag
Kate Spade Roulette Small Saddle Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Roulette Small Saddle Bag
This small pebbled leather saddle bag will immediately become an everyday staple. 
$158 (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade All Day Large Zip-Top Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Zip-Top Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade All Day Large Zip-Top Tote
The All Day Large Zip-Top Tote is the roomy bag you can count on to store all of your essentials. 
$179 (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade Run Around Large Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade Run Around Large Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Run Around Large Flap Crossbody
A compact crossbody bag with extra storage in the flap.
$195 (REGULARLY $278)
Kate Spade Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag
Kate Spade Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag
This Kate Spade Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag is crafted with Italian pebbled leather.
$195 (REGULARLY $278)
Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Medium Convertible Crossbody
This fashionable crossbody bag with the brand's spade logo twistlock closure comes with two different interchangeable straps. 
$209 (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote.png
Kate Spade
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
This super roomy tote will fit all your belongings. 
$114 (REGULARLY $228)
Kate Spade Day Pack Mini Convertible Backpack
Kate Spade Day Pack Mini Convertible Backpack
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Day Pack Mini Convertible Backpack
This mini convertible backpack can be worn as a crossbody bag too. 
$174 (REGULARLY $248)
Kate Spade Spencer Compact Wallet
Kate Spade Spencer Compact Wallet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spencer Compact Wallet
If you're going to get anything from the Kate Spade sale, we highly suggest looking at the wallets, like the Spencer Compact Wallet. 
$118 (REGULARLY $148)

