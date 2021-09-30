Just when we thought there couldn't be any more events for fall savings, Kate Spade is having a sale!

The fashion brand is offering up to 40% off sale styles -- with no promo code needed. The sale section is filled with a ton of Kate Spade fan favorites, including handbags, wallets, dresses, shoes and jewelry. Whether you're in need of a versatile crossbody bag, a roomy tote for summer travels, a supportive tote bag to commute back in the office or a stylish purse to pair with your upcoming fall fashion, the Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to score it at a deep discount.

To narrow it down to the best deals, ET Style has selected our top picks from the sale. Standouts include the All Day Large Tote (which is now 40% off!), Toujours Medium Crossbody, Spencer Wallet and so many more.

Shop our favorite products from the Kate Spade sale below.

