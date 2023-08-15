Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Nanny's Cause of Death Revealed

The tragic cause of death for Katharine McPhee and David Foster's nanny has been revealed.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Tuesday that a 55-year-old woman was the victim of a fatal traffic collision on Aug. 9, and ET can confirm that the woman was the nanny of the couple's 2-year-old son, Rennie Foster.

The accident happened when an 84-year-old woman crashed her Toyota RAV4 into the Hamer Toyota dealership service center in Mission Hills, California, causing major damage and colliding with several people inside.

Two employees, ages 23 and 35, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

McPhee and Foster's nanny, 55, was a customer at the dealership. She sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver was not injured in the collision.

LAPD noted that this is an ongoing investigation and no arrest has yet been made. Anyone who was a witness to this collision is urged to contact Valley Traffic Division Detectives with information.

The news comes after McPhee announced she was leaving the couple's Hitman Tour last Friday, due to a "horrible tragedy."

In a message to her fans in Jakarta, Indonesia, McPhee shared on Instagram, "It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run."

Without revealing exactly what happened, McPhee noted, "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."

Apologizing for having to leave the tour, the American Idol alum promised to return "one day" to perform for the Asian audiences.

