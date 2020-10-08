Katharine McPhee Pregnant With First Child With David Foster

Congratulations to Katharine McPhee and David Foster! McPhee is pregnant with their first child together.

A source confirmed to ET on Thursday that the couple is expecting their first child together. People was first to report the news. In pictures published by the outlet of McPhee and Foster in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, she sports what appears to be a noticeable baby bump.

Reps for Foster and McPhee did not reply to requests for comment.

This is 36-year-old McPhee's first child, while 70-year-old Foster has five daughters -- 34-year-old Jordan, 38-year-old Erin, 39-year-old Sara, 46-year-old Amy and 50-year-old Allison -- from previous relationships.

The former Smash star and the legendary record producer got married in June 2019. It's the second marriage for McPhee and the fifth for Foster. McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016, while Foster was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid.

McPhee Instagrammed on her wedding day, "Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow,' was released right after Idol. Today... I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David. ❤️"

Last August, McPhee gushed about her marriage to ET.

"We just love being with each other," she said. "There's no arguing, no drama. It's just easy. That's how it should be."

When ET spoke with Foster in December, he clearly felt the same way.

"She's the whole package, you know?" Foster said of his wife. "Singing, acting, beauty, she's got it all!"

How Katharine McPhee & David Foster Are Staying Entertained During Quarantine (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariah Carey Praises Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Cover of 'Hero' Dedicated to Healthcare Workers

Katharine McPhee Foster on Her Favorite Part of Marriage to David Foster & Why She Took His Name (Exclusive)

Katharine McPhee and David Foster Cozy Up on Italian Honeymoon -- Pics!

Related Gallery