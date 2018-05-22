Katherine Heigl Shares Adorable Pics With Her Kids After Family-Filled Getaway
Katherine Heigl was as into the royal wedding as the rest of us!
The 39-year-old Doubt actress made the high-profile nuptials an excuse for a fun-filled family getaway with "Aunt Deb and Uncle Larry," sharing sweet photos of the weekend on Instagram that featured her two daughters, Nancy, 9, and Adalaide, 6, and her 1-year old son, Joshua.
"Spent the weekend with family in Buffalo. Just a two hour drive from our home away from home in Toronto," she wrote, before describing the entire weekend's itinerary in detail.
The day started off at 7 a.m. to watch Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle, complete with a boozy breakfast and "scones with clotted cream, cause that's what the English eat," she wrote.
Then, as all good Saturdays should involve, there was a nap, followed by a fancy dinner at the Country Club of Buffalo, "where we pretend we're attending the royal reception!"
Heigl and her kids launched into Sunday with a candy hunt and time spent running around "the glorious back yard looking for fairies and building them special homes."
The afternoon brought more fanciness, with a "very special party" to celebrate a baptism, ring pops and "one too many glasses of champagne."
Heigl may have been watching the royal wedding from afar like most of us, but she does have a closer connection to the new duchess -- she will be joining Markle's former castmates as a series regular on Suits in its new season.
